Politics News Today Live Updates on November 13, 2024: PM Modi in Bihar today to unveil projects of over ₹12,000 crores, lay foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga | 10 points

1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2024, 08:23 AM IST

