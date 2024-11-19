Explore
Politics News Today Live Updates on November 19, 2024: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP doesn't want Nagpur to be safe', says Salil after attack on Anil Deshmukh
LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on November 19, 2024: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: ‘BJP doesn't want Nagpur to be safe’, says Salil after attack on Anil Deshmukh

1 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Politics News Today Live Updates on November 19, 2024: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.

Politics News Today Live Updates: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP doesn't want Nagpur to be safe', says Salil after attack on Anil Deshmukh
Politics News Today Live Updates: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: ‘BJP doesn't want Nagpur to be safe’, says Salil after attack on Anil Deshmukh

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Nov 2024, 09:34:47 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: ‘BJP doesn't want Nagpur to be safe’, says Salil after attack on Anil Deshmukh

  • Anil Deshmukh, NCP-SCP leader, was injured in an alleged attack linked to BJP. The incident occurred during the final campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled for November 20. The opposition MVA coalition aims to reclaim power, challenging the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Read the full story here

