Politics News Today Live Updates on November 22, 2024: JP Nadda accuses Congress of ‘sensationalising the situation in Manipur’ after Kharge's letter to President

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:49 AM IST

Politics News Today Live Updates on November 22, 2024: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.