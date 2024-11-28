Politics News Today Live Updates on November 28, 2024: Parliament Winter Session: No Waqf Bill this time, joint panel to seek more time to consult stakeholders

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Politics News News Today Live: Parliament Winter Session: No Waqf Bill this time, joint panel to seek more time to consult stakeholders
- The committee reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has faced criticism for not consulting all stakeholders, as voiced by various opposition MPs. The JPC intends to request an extension to ensure comprehensive hearings before submitting its report, originally due by November 29.
Politics News News Today Live: Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today; Mamata Banerjee Rahul Gandhi to attend | Top updates
- Hemant Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha will be sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand on November 28 at Morabadi Ground. Notable attendees include Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee among others.