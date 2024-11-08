Explore
Politics News Today Live Updates on November 8, 2024: Ruckus continues in J&K Assembly, BJP MLAs entering the well marshalled out | Watch
LIVE UPDATES

Politics News Today Live Updates on November 8, 2024: Ruckus continues in J&K Assembly, BJP MLAs entering the well marshalled out | Watch

2 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

Politics News Today Live Updates on November 8, 2024: Stay engaged with the latest in politics, covering government policies, political debates, and legislative updates. From breaking developments in national governance to international diplomatic relations, we bring you in-depth analysis and real-time updates. Explore the key issues, political figures, and decisions shaping the political landscape and impacting society.

Politics News Today Live Updates: In today’s complex political climate, understanding the latest developments is essential. Our Politics News delivers comprehensive coverage of government actions, policy changes, and significant political events both nationally and globally. Whether it’s legislative reforms, political debates, or diplomatic talks, we provide in-depth analysis and timely updates to keep you informed. Our goal is to offer a clear perspective on the issues, leaders, and decisions that impact daily life, connecting you to the heart of political discourse and ensuring you stay informed about the matters that shape society.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2024, 10:34:51 AM IST

  • BJP members were removed from the J&K Assembly while trying to stage a protest in the well of the house.
08 Nov 2024, 10:09:53 AM IST

Politics News News Today Live: LoP Rahul Gandhi writes to Kamala Harris post-US election defeat: 'Will continue our friendship…'

  • Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, wrote to US Vice President Kamala Harris, highlighting the strengthened cooperation between India and the US under the Biden administration and congratulating her on her presidential campaign's unifying message.
