Lawmakers push to defuse China’s dominance of older-generation chips
SummaryA House panel’s letter urges the Biden administration to seek tariffs or take other actions to counter Chinese microchip industry.
The Biden administration needs to take stronger action to stem China’s growing dominance in making older-generation microchips that are essential across several U.S. industries, according to the bipartisan leaders of a House of Representatives panel.
