Lawmakers push to defuse China’s dominance of older-generation chips

The Biden administration needs to take stronger action to stem China’s growing dominance in making older-generation microchips that are essential across several U.S. industries, according to the bipartisan leaders of a House of Representatives panel.

The lawmakers’ call for new efforts, including potential tariffs, is intended to counteract an overreliance on China for less-advanced chips, according to a letter seen by The Wall Street Journal. Republican Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, the committee’s ranking Democratic member, wrote to President Biden’s top business and trade officials on Friday.

Cutting-edge chip-making has garnered political attention as chips become more central to economic prosperity and national security, raising U.S. concerns about China’s expanding grasp over the industry. High-performance chips are crucial in artificial intelligence and cloud computing, as well as in cyber warfare and spycraft.

Older-generation chips are still widely used in consumer electronics, cars, appliances and the defense industry—areas that also carry strategic importance for the U.S. In their letter, the representatives suggested China could become a dominant supplier of an essential technology and then use that position to punish foreign competitors.

The representatives urged the secretaries of the U.S. Trade Representative office and the Commerce Department to “utilize all existing trade authorities" or outline new mechanisms to protect the supply chain for older chips. The USTR handles trade policy, while Commerce promotes economic growth and enforces export restrictions.

China’s sway over other industries has caused trade tension. The country, for example, has come to dominate the supply chain for solar panels, flooding the market with inexpensive products and boxing out foreign competitors. Hemlock Semiconductor, a U.S. manufacturer of polysilicon used in solar panels, has cut output and slashed jobs amid downward pricing pressure and trade disputes.

China is spending tens of billions of dollars to expand its chip industry, despite several rounds of U.S. restrictions on exports of chip-making equipment to the country.

Chinese chip manufacturers will start operations of 18 manufacturing projects this year and China will expand its chip-making capacity by 12%, according to estimates from SEMI, an industry body that represents chip manufacturers and suppliers. Chinese companies are estimated to have bought more than $30 billion of chip-making equipment last year, a record amount and about one-third of the global total.

Most of China’s new chip factories focus on older-generation chips that aren’t affected by current U.S. restrictions.

The commerce and trade agencies didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

In recent months, Congress and the Biden administration have acted to support U.S. production of less-cutting-edge chips through grants under the $53 billion Chips Act. That funding includes potentially billions of dollars for older-generation-chip production in the U.S., although most of the grants, which are just starting to be doled out, are expected to go to more costly cutting-edge chip-making projects.

The Commerce Department said last week that it plans to provide a $162 million Chips Act grant to Microchip Technology to support its legacy chip-manufacturing efforts.

The grant is expected to support expansion of plants in Gresham, Ore., and Colorado Springs, Colo., that cost more than $1.6 billion. Those projects will allow the company to nearly triple its output of microcontroller chips—small processors ubiquitous in cars and appliances—and other specialty legacy chips used in industry, defense and aerospace, the Commerce Department said.

Commerce also said it would start a survey of the U.S. semiconductor supply chain this month in a bid to support legacy chip production and counter China’s role in it.

“Addressing nonmarket actions by foreign governments that threaten the U.S. legacy-chip supply chain is a matter of national security," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said last month, noting China’s move to expand legacy-chip production and make it harder for U.S. companies to compete.

—Yuka Hayashi contributed to this article.

Write to Asa Fitch at asa.fitch@wsj.com