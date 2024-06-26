‘Let us speak, defend constitution': INDIA bloc MPs message to Om Birla on re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker
After Om Birla's re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker, the leaders of the Opposition INDIA bloc took turns to congratulate him, albeit laced with a united message that he will allow Opposition leaders to speak in the new term, as they, too, represent the voice of the people.
Three-time Member of Parliament (MP) Om Birla of the Bharatiya Janta Party was on June 26 re-elected Speaker of Lok Sabha. Birla, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate, defeated opposition INDIA bloc candidate K Suresh by a voice vote.