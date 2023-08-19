Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera on 19 January challenged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal to choose a sector of his choice so that a comparison can be made in that sector between the performance of Kejriwal-led Delhi government and the national's capital erstwhile Congress government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Khera's challenge arrived hours after the Delhi CM described the condition of government schools in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh as ‘terrible.’

“Why go to Raipur? The performance of our Chhattisgarh govt will be compared with the previous Raman Singh govt. Let us choose a sector of your choice and compare the performance of the Congress government in Delhi vs your govt here. Ready for a debate?" Khera wrote on X.

He added in Hindi, “Before you fly to Raipur, talk about Delhi's ground reality, even as the city continues sliding into the abyss."

Earlier, addressing a rally in Raipur, the poll-bound central state's capital, Kejriwal remarked that before coming for the rally, he read a report that pointed at 'bura haal' (poor quality) of government schools in Chhattisgarh, reported Hindustan Times.

“Before coming here, I was reading a report…bura haal hai sarkari schools (government schools are in terrible condition). Many schools have been shut down by them (the ruling regime), while in others, there is only a single teacher for ten classes," he said as the audience applauded him.

Kejriwal continued: “Many teachers have not received their salaries for months… teachers are being made to do everything except teach."

Apart from this, Kejriwal had also declared that government schools in Delhi are 'glittering' under his government.

“Friends, check on the internet or ask your relatives who live in Delhi, all government schools there are glittering under my government. Since the nation got independence 75 years ago, we are the first government that has laid so much emphasis on education. Today, students in Delhi's government schools are performing way better than students of the city's private institutes," the AAP chief proclaimed.

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are likely to be held in November.

With agency inputs.