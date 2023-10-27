Li Keqiang, Chinese Ex-Premier Who Helped Shape Economic Policy, Dies at 68

Li’s reputation took a hit in the early 2000s when he appeared to play down and mismanage a Chinese AIDS health crisis while in charge of Henan province. Tens of thousands were infected when they sold their blood plasma because local authorities never screened for AIDS. By failing to blow the whistle on the subsequent coverup Li and other politicians likely worsened the epidemic, according to human rights and civil society groups at the time.

