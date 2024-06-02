Licensing, logistics norms for Ayurveda Aahara food products to be launched soon
Ayurveda Aahara (diet) food products don't contain drugs or medicinal products, but have ingredients that are believed to promote health. Ayurveda Aahara was notified in 2022 and includes five categories and around 800 ayurvedic recipes.
NEW DELHI:Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in consultation with the Union Ayush ministry, has drafted licensing and logistics norms for businesses that can manufacture and sell food products under the Ayurveda Aahara category, and will shortly release the guidelines, two top officials said.