‘Lipsticks and bob-cut hair…’: RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui stokes row with remark on women's reservation law
“Those with lipsticks and bob-cut hairstyles would come forward in the name of women's reservation. The government should instead provide reservations for women belonging to backward communities,” the former Bihar minister said.
Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui has sparked a row by stating at a rally that only women with “lipsticks and bob-cut hair" will benefit from the Women's Reservation Bill, that was recently passed in both Houses of the Parliament.
