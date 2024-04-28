Living outside China has become more like living inside China
The Economist 12 min read 28 Apr 2024
Summary
- The Communist Party is trying to tighten its grip on the Chinese diaspora
Song Xia does not want her real name used. The young professional is neither a dissident nor an activist, yet she fears the watchful eyes of the Chinese state. After she left Shanghai to work in the Netherlands in 2012 she kept in touch with friends on WeChat, a Chinese app. Then she realised some of her messages were being censored. Even in her new country she is careful what she says in public and only goes to places she considers “safe"—those where no members of the Chinese Communist Party are present.
