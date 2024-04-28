Living outside China has become more like living inside China

All this encourages self-censorship, particularly by those with family in China. On foreign campuses, such caution has become routine. University lecturers in several countries tell of Chinese students who refuse to speak up in class or ask not to be taught alongside other Chinese for fear they may be informants. One graduate in the Netherlands speaks of “coming out" to fellow Chinese about her political views. Scholars pick their research with care. A professor in Florida says he may change the direction of his studies once he no longer has to be mindful of a need to return to China to visit his parents.