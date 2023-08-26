Logo of newly formed INDIA may be unveiled on 31 August: Congress' Ashok Chavan

The logo of the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) would likely be unveiled in August during the third joint meeting of the alliance in Mumbai, news agency ANI quoted Congress leader Ashok Chavan as saying on 26 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chavan said, “Around 26 to 27 parties will participate in the meeting. An informal gathering will be held on the evening of August 31 in Mumbai and a formal meeting on September 1. So far, two meetings have been organized so in this third meeting the next agenda will be discussed. We are deciding to make a common logo and it may get unveiled on August 31."

Around 26-27 opposition parties are expected to participate in the third joint meeting of the bloc in Mumbai on 31 August, he added.

Earlier, the first meeting was held in Patna, while the second one was held in Bengaluru in Karnataka.

The names for the post of the prime minister for the alliance would be revealed after it registers a thumping victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, PL Punia had said earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"INDIA alliance has decided that the prime minister will be decided after coming to power. The elected MPs will choose the PM," the Congress leader said.

In July, 26 opposition parties formed a coalition 'INDIA' (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) to take on the ruling BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that the fight will be "between INDIA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi", reported Hindustan Times.

Apart from this, the newly formed alliance also released a declaration, ‘Samuhik Sankalp’, that mentions various issues ranging from caste census, and Manipur violence to the role of Governors and LGs, and demonetisation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 26 opposition parties are, the Congress, TMC, DMK, AAP, JD(U), RJD, JMM, NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), SP, NC, PDP, CPI(M), CPI, RLD, MDMK, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), VCK, RSP, CPI-ML (Liberation), Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph), Kerala Congress (Mani), Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK).

With agency inputs.