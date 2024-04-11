Lok Sabha Elections: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), on Thursday, showcased extreme confidence in the alleged surgical strikes conducted in Balakot and Uri in the years 2019 and 2016 respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, echoed Rajnath Singh ‘ ghar mein ghus k marenge' jibe, while BJP leader Amit Shah mocked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh , saying that “Singh as PM was silent on terror attacks by those from Pakistan"

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, teamed up his statement with a praise for PM Modi ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, “Modi as PM conducted surgical strikes".

Notably, former prime Minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha this year. PM Modi had paid homage to his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh, who governed India between 2004 to 2014. "Manmohan Singh came to vote in Rajya Sabha on wheelchair to help strengthen democracy," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in Rajya Sabha.

“I wish to remember Dr Manmohan Singh today, his contribution in the House, with his invaluable thoughts, both as a leader and in the opposition has been immense. For such a long time, the way he has guided this House and country, Dr Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for it," PM Modi said during his speech in Rajya Sabha.

Amit Shah was addressing back to back public meeting in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra's Nanded on Thursday. Union home minister Amit Shah also claimed that it was thanks to the BJP that Aurangabad in central Maharashtra was renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

Congress stalled the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya for 70 years, he alleged.

As prime minister, Manmohan Singh remained silent when terrorists from Pakistan attacked the country, while Modi conducted surgical strikes in response to such attacks, Shah said.

At the Nanded rally, the Union Home Minister said, “Ensuing Lok Sabha elections are about making Narendra Modi PM for third time".

