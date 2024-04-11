Amit Shah lauds PM Modi for Uri, Balakot surgical strikes, raps Manmohan Singh's ‘silence’ on terror attacks
Lok Sabha Elections: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), on Thursday, showcased extreme confidence in the alleged surgical strikes conducted in Balakot and Uri in the years 2019 and 2016 respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, echoed Rajnath Singh ‘ghar mein ghus k marenge' jibe, while BJP leader Amit Shah mocked former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying that “Singh as PM was silent on terror attacks by those from Pakistan"