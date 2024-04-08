Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has made a claim ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, that a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not win even 200 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and won't cross even eight seats in the Karnataka.

Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that BJP's performance for the Lok Sabha Polls, would be opposite of their 400 Par slogan, citing an RSS internal survey.

"RSS' internal survey says they (BJP) won't get even 200 seats. RSS is saying it. In the state, they won't cross even eight seats. How will they win, in fourteen to fifteen seats there is internal fighting (in BJP)," Kharge claimed.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge also claimed that several BJP leader have allegedly talked about the ‘need to cleanse the party’, claiming internal rift within the saffron camp.

"They (some BJP leaders) are saying that the BJP (in the state) is polluted because of one family. They are saying they want to reinstall the original BJP. Are we (Congress) saying it? No, they (BJP) are saying it. They are also claiming that injustice is happening to Hindutva leaders in BJP like- Basangouda Patil Yatnal, C T Ravi, Ananthkumar Hegde, Eshwarappa. They are fighting themselves, Congress did not create it," Priyank Kharge said.

Accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of "lying", for his recent statement alleging delay on the part of the state government in submission of a proposal to the Centre seeking drought relief, he said Shah should have been the "Minister of misinformation".

BJP is aiming to win 370 seats in the country and more than 400 for NDA as a whole in the upcoming Parliamentary elections. In the state, the BJP is targeting to win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and JD-S fought together against the BJP and the combine was decimated. The BJP had won a record 25 seats; Congress and JD-S won just one seat each.

