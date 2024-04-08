'BJP won't get even 200 seats': Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge cites 'RSS' internal survey' to make big claim
Lok Sabha Elections: Priyank Kharge, son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that BJP's performance for the Lok Sabha Polls, would be opposite of their 400 Par slogan, citing an RSS internal survey.
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has made a claim ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, that a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not win even 200 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and won't cross even eight seats in the Karnataka.