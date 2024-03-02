BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released first list of 194 candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from the Varanasi seat, while Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is all set to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Vidhisha. The names of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also featured in the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Stay tuned to this LIVE updates as the BJP prepares to announce its first of candidates.
BJP candidate list Lok Sabha polls LIVE: No BJP ticket for Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is an MP from Bhopal, hasn't been given a ticket to contest polls from this seat. Rather, Alok Sharma has been fielded from Bhopal this time.
BJP candidate list Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Amit Shah to contest from Gandhinagar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from Gandhinagar seat.
BJP candidate list Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Smriti Irani from Amethi, Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, Scindia from Guna | Check list here
Rajnath Singh: Lucknow
Smriti Irani: Amethi
Dr Jitendra Singh: Udhampur
Ravi Kishan: Gorakhpur
Kiran Rijiju: Arunachal West
Jyotiraditya Scindia: Guna
Mahesh Kashyap: Bastar
Parveen Khandelwal: Chandni Chowk, Delhi
Manoj Tiwari: North-East Delhi
Nishikant Dubey: Godda in Jharkhand
Ajay Mishra Teni: Kheri, UP
BJP candidate list Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to contest from Vidhisha in MP
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is all set to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Vidhisha in MP.
BJP candidate list Lok Sabha polls LIVE: BJP announces first list of 195 candidates
BJP announced the first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections; PM Modi to contest from Varanasi. The first list of candidates includes 34 central ministers and MoS and Lok Sabha Speaker, says BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde.
BJP candidate list Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to contest Dibrugarh seat
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest the Dibrugarh seat in Assam. The BJP declared names for 11 out of 14 seats in Assam on Saturday.
BJP candidate list Lok Sabha polls LIVE: BJP first list has names of 195 candidates
The first of the BJP includes:
Bengal: 20 seats
Madhya Pradesh: 24 seats
Gujarat: 15 seats
Rajasthan: 15 seats
Kerala: 12 seats
Telangana: 9 seats
Assam: 11 seats
Jharkhand: 11 seats
Chhattisgarh: 11 seats
Delhi: 5 seats
BJP candidate list LIVE: How BJP's first list looks like?
The BJP's first list of candidates include:
> 47 candidates below age 50 /youth
> 28 Female candidates
> 27 SC candidates
> 18 ST candidates
> 57 OBC candidates
BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to contest from Varanasi
BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP leaders begins press conference
BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP leaders have begun addressing a key press conference at Delhi headquarters on Saturday.
Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP to announce first list | Where to watch live
BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: The BJP is all set to announce the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday. Tap here to watch live
Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP aims for 370+ seats, NDA will cross 400-mark, says PM Modi
BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again emphasised that in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will win over 370 of the 543 seats, while the NDA will cross the 400-mark. Tap here to read PM Modi's strategy 'for next 100 days'
Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: BJP may release names of 70 candidates in first list
Lok Sabha polls 2024, BJP first candidate list LIVE Updates: According to sources, the BJP may release names of at least 70 candidates in the first list.
Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP finalises 100 candidates names, say report
The BJP had held its first round of the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday, As per reports, its members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deliberated to finalise candidates on seats across 17 states for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. According to the reports, decision regarding over 155 seats were made during the BJP CEC meeting. READ MORE HERE
Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: BJP all set to release first list of BJP candidates
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to release the first list of candidates for Lok Sabha Election 2024 at 6 pm on Saturday.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!