Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE: PM Modi from Varanasi, Shivraj Chouhan from Vidhisha, Smriti Irani from Amethi

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 07:06 PM IST
Akriti Anand

BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from the Varanasi seat, while Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is all set to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Vidhisha in Madhya Pradesh.

BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to contest Varanasi seat, Shivraj Chouhan to contest Vidhisha

BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released first list of 194 candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha polls on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from the Varanasi seat, while  Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is all set to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Vidhisha. The names of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also featured in the first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Stay tuned to this LIVE updates as the BJP prepares to announce its first of candidates.

02 Mar 2024, 07:06 PM IST BJP candidate list Lok Sabha polls LIVE: No BJP ticket for Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal 

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is an MP from Bhopal, hasn't been given a ticket to contest polls from this seat. Rather, Alok Sharma has been fielded from Bhopal this time.

02 Mar 2024, 06:55 PM IST BJP candidate list Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Amit Shah to contest from Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from Gandhinagar seat.

02 Mar 2024, 06:54 PM IST BJP candidate list Lok Sabha polls LIVE:  Smriti Irani from Amethi, Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, Scindia from Guna | Check list here

Rajnath Singh: Lucknow

Smriti Irani: Amethi

Dr Jitendra Singh: Udhampur

Ravi Kishan: Gorakhpur

Kiran Rijiju: Arunachal West

Jyotiraditya Scindia: Guna

Mahesh Kashyap: Bastar

Parveen Khandelwal: Chandni Chowk, Delhi

Manoj Tiwari: North-East Delhi

Nishikant Dubey: Godda in Jharkhand

Ajay Mishra Teni: Kheri, UP

02 Mar 2024, 06:46 PM IST BJP candidate list Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to contest from Vidhisha in MP

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is all set to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Vidhisha in MP.

02 Mar 2024, 06:38 PM IST BJP candidate list Lok Sabha polls LIVE: BJP announces first list of 195 candidates

BJP announced the first list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections; PM Modi to contest from Varanasi. The first list of candidates includes 34 central ministers and MoS and Lok Sabha Speaker, says BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde.

02 Mar 2024, 06:34 PM IST BJP candidate list Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal to contest Dibrugarh seat

 Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will contest the Dibrugarh seat in Assam. The BJP declared names for 11 out of 14 seats in Assam on Saturday.

02 Mar 2024, 06:33 PM IST BJP candidate list Lok Sabha polls LIVE: BJP first list has names of 195 candidates 

The first of the BJP includes:

Bengal: 20 seats

Madhya Pradesh: 24 seats

Gujarat: 15 seats

Rajasthan: 15 seats

Kerala: 12 seats

Telangana: 9 seats

Assam: 11 seats

Jharkhand: 11 seats

Chhattisgarh: 11 seats

Delhi: 5 seats

02 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST BJP candidate list LIVE: How BJP's first list looks like?

The BJP's first list of candidates include:

> 47 candidates below age 50 /youth

> 28 Female candidates

> 27 SC candidates

> 18 ST candidates

> 57 OBC candidates

02 Mar 2024, 06:27 PM IST BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to contest from Varanasi

02 Mar 2024, 06:22 PM IST BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP leaders begins press conference

BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP leaders have begun addressing a key press conference at Delhi headquarters on Saturday.

02 Mar 2024, 06:18 PM IST Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP to announce first list | Where to watch live

BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: The BJP is all set to announce the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on Saturday. Tap here to watch live

02 Mar 2024, 06:15 PM IST Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP aims for 370+ seats, NDA will cross 400-mark, says PM Modi

BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again emphasised that in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will win over 370 of the 543 seats, while the NDA will cross the 400-mark. Tap here to read PM Modi's strategy 'for next 100 days'

02 Mar 2024, 06:05 PM IST Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: BJP may release names of 70 candidates in first list

Lok Sabha polls 2024, BJP first candidate list LIVE Updates: According to sources, the BJP may release names of at least 70 candidates in the first list.

02 Mar 2024, 05:59 PM IST Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP finalises 100 candidates names, say report

The BJP had held its first round of the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday, As per reports, its members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deliberated to finalise candidates on seats across 17 states for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. According to the reports, decision regarding over 155 seats were made during the BJP CEC meeting. READ MORE HERE

02 Mar 2024, 05:50 PM IST Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: BJP all set to release first list of BJP candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to release the first list of candidates for Lok Sabha Election 2024 at 6 pm on Saturday.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!