BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE: PM Modi from Varanasi, Shivraj Chouhan from Vidhisha, Smriti Irani from Amethi

3 min read . 07:06 PM IST

BJP candidate list Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from the Varanasi seat, while Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is all set to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Vidhisha in Madhya Pradesh.