Five seats of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) witnessed a record 58 per cent voter turnout, officials said on May 25, the day when the polling in the Union Territory ended with the commencement of voting in Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

Four other seats of J&K – Udhampur, Jammu, Srinagar and Baramulla – voted in earlier phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Saturday's numbers have surpassed the 49.58 percent turnout recorded in 2014 and the 47.99 percent in 1996 Lok Sabha Elections, officials said. J&K, however, had six Lok Sabha seats in 1996 and 2014, instead of present five.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, PK Pole said on Saturday that the 58 per cent turnout for all Jammu and Kashmir seats is a record. "The previous high was 49 per cent recorded in 2014, while the turnout in 1996 was 47.99 per cent," Pole said.

The Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency recorded about 53-per cent voter turnout on Saturday, as polling for the five Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir came to an end, officials said.

The five seats had about 87.26 lakh electorate, of which over 50 lakh exercised their franchise in the first major election held in the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre in August 2019. The erstwhile state was also divided into two UTs – J&K and Ladakh.

Before 2019, J&K had six Lok Sabha seats, including Ladakh. Now that Ladakh is a separate UT, the parliamentary seats in J&K have been reduced to five. LiveMint couldn't verify whether or not the numbers shared by officials, had kept the separation of Ladakh seat from J&K in 2019 into consideration.

All three seats of Kashmir Valley – Srinagar, Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri – witnessed record turnouts. While Anantnag-Rajouri registered about 53 per cent polling on May 25, Baramulla saw 59.1 per cent voter turnout on May 20 and Srinagar saw 38.49 per cent voter turnout during May 13 polling.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won two seats of Jammu and Udhampur while the National Conference won all three seats of Kashmir Valley – Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla. The BJP fielded candidates in Jammu seats but did not contest the elections for three Valley seats.

With the conclusion of phase 6, polling for 486 of 543 seats across 28 states and UTs is completed. The final phase is scheduled to be held on June 1 and the results of all 7 phases will be declared on June 4.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

(With PTI inputs)

