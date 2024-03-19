LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Congress' key meeting to okay manifesto today; BJP likely to announce new list

1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2024, 08:45 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are scheduled to take place starting April 19. The nationwide elections will be held in seven phases and the results will be declared on June 4.