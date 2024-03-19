Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are scheduled to take place starting April 19. The nationwide elections will be held in seven phases and the results will be declared on June 4. In India, general elections will be held across 28 states and eight Union territories. Besides, India became the world's most populous country across the world last year. So far, 17 general elections, over 400 state assembly elections, 16 presidential elections and Vice presidential elections have been conducted in the country. Today, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is slated to meet on Tuesday to discuss the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls that are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning from April 19. Earlier on 18 March, BJP held one more core committee meetings at the party headquarters to deliberate on potential candidates for various states for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Haryana, Odisha, Sikkim, Maharashtra and Gujarat were discussed in the core committee meeting.
