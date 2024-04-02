Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress to release manifesto on April 5

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: The 18th Lok Sabha Elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, with counting to be held on June 4. The dates of the seven polling phases are 19 april, 26 April, 7 May, 13 May, 20 May, 25 May and 1 June. So far, many paries have announced their candidate names. The Congress is set to release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi. Speaking of the BJP, the road map for the government's "Viksit Bharat" agenda took centre stage at the first meeting of the BJP's election manifesto committee on Monday as eight Union ministers and three chief ministers joined other party leaders to deliberate on its key promises for the Lok Sabha elections. With PM Modi constantly highlighting his government's priority for the poor, youth, women and farmers, the ruling party is likely to give prominence to the issues related to them.
'Happy to be in BJP', says Maneka Gandhi
Days after BJP MP Varun Gandhi was denied a ticket from his constituency, his mother and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi expressed happiness to be a part of the saffron party. On being asked what Varun Gandhi would do now, she replied, "Ask him what he wants to do. We will consider this after the elections. There is time." "I am very happy that I am in the BJP. I thank Amit Shah, PM Modi and Nadda Ji for giving me the ticket. The ticket was announced very late, so there was a dilemma as to where I should fight. From Pilibhit or Sultanpur. I am grateful for the decision the party has taken now," she said.
BJP leader, former Yaiskul MLA among four who joined Congress in Manipur
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, former Yaiskul MLA Elangbam Chand Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sagolsem Achouba Singh, Advocate Oinam Hemanta Singh and Thoudam Debadatta Singh joined Congress.
The announcement of their allegiance shift was made on Monday during a reception ceremony held at the Congress Bhawan in Imphal, Manipur. Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, the Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha polls, welcomed the new members into the party.
Congress to release manifesto on April 5
The Congress will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5 at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi, announced the party's General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday. In a post on X, the Congress General Secretary said that after vast deliberations with people from across the country, the Congress will be releasing its vision document, the manifesto. "After vast deliberations with people from across the country, the Congress will be releasing its vision document, the Manifesto, on 5th April at AICC HQ," Venugopal posted on X.
CPI(M) to release Lok Sabha polls manifesto on April 4
The CPI(M) will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 4. The seven-phase elections will be held between April 19 and June 1. The votes will be counted on June 4. The CPI(M) has announced candidates for some seats from Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Karnataka, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and Tripura.
