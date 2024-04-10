Lok Sabha Election 2024: Maneka, Varun Gandhi skip PM Modi's first-ever rally in Pilibhit | Here's why?
Prime Minister Modi addressed a rally in Pilibhit ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and urged support for Jitin Prasada. Varun and Maneka Gandhi were not present at the event
Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit on Tuesday. He urged the citizens to extend their support to Jitin Prasada, the Public Works Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the BJP's candidate for the Lok Sabha seat from Pilibhit.