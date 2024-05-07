Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: PM Modi casts his vote in Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live Updates: The polling will be held in 93 Lok Sabha constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today. As many as 1,331 candidates are in the fray in the phase 3 polls, the Elections Commission of India said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote at a school in Ahmedabad, Gujarat early morning. Before casting his vote the PM urged all those who are voting in today’s phase to vote in record numbers. “Their active participation will certainly make the elections more vibrant," the PM said in a post on X.
Fate of over 283 Lok Sabha seats would be sealed after the third phase is over today. This means elections to more than half of the 543 Lok Sabha seats will be over in the first three phases.
Voting begins at 7 am and ends at 6 pm. Voting will be completed in Gujarat and Goa states and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Union territory on Tuesday. Also with 14 seats voting in this phase, voting for all 28 seats of Karnataka will also be over today. With seven seats voting today, the Lok Sabha Election for 11 seats of Chhattisgarh will also be over.
Among the other seats third phase are four in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, nine in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh and four in West Bengal.
Among the key candidates whose fate will be sealed today include Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is contesting from Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha (MP), Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna (MP) and Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri (UP), to name a few.
Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule taking on his nephew Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar from Baramati seat in Maharashtra is also a keenly-watched contest in third phase.
Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya (Porbandar), Parshottam Rupala (Rajkot) and Pralhad Joshi (Dharwad) are also in the fray in this phase of polling.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies bad won 75 of the 93 seats going to polls on Tuesday. Of these 71 where by the BJP alone. The INDIA bloc parties had won only 8 seats. The Congress had won just four seats. Four seats were bagged the undivided Shiv Sena, three by undivided NCP, two by independents, and one by the AIUDF.
As many as 17.24 crore voters are eligible to vote in the third phase. Around 18.5 lakh Polling officials have been deployed across 1.85 lakh polling stations, the poll panel said. There are over 14.04 lakh registered 85+ year-old voters. Another 39,599 voters are above 100 years of age in phase 3 polling.
The first two phases of elections were held on April 19 and 26. The remaining phases will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4.
Overall, voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases. The last phase will be held on June 1. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is seeking a record third term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: PM Modi signs his portrait
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: PM Modi casts his vote in Ahmedabad
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: 18.5 lakh polling officials deployed across 1.85 lakh polling stations in phase 3
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: 17.24 crore voters eligible to cast vote in phase 3 today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: Full list of 93 seats voting in third phase
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: Vote to save Constitution, says Malikarjun Kharge in poll day message
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: Congress president Malikarjun Kharge on Tuesday appealed people to vote to save Constitution and democracy as the polling for 93 seats gets underway in phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections.
“11 Crore people in 93 Constituencies shall exercise their democratic right, not just to elect their representatives, but shall decide whether they want to secure their Constitutional Rights or witness our great nation veer towards Dictatorship. I sincerely urge you to choose Democracy, so that our institutions can return to their independent form and are not pressed under the thumb of brute power. We are right in the middle of the battle," Kharge said in his poll day appeal.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: Watch I PM Modi greets people as he arrives to cast vote at a school in Ahmedabad
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: India's election participation has improved since 1952
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: As 93 seats go to polls in the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election today, voter turnout will again be under scrutiny. The turnout in the two phases so far was lower than it was in 2019, raising concerns about Indian voters’ enthusiasm
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: High-stakes battle in Samajwadi Party bastions for 3 Yadav family members
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: In the ten seats of UP going to polls in phase 3 today, three members of Yadav family are in the fray as SP candidates. These include former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav, who is the SP candidate from party stronghold Mainpuri. Former Member of Parliament (MP) Akshay Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav's son, is contesting from Firozabad. Aditya Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav's son, is contesting from Badaun seat.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: Watch| Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dimple Yadav in fray in third phase today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: In 2019, BJP & allies had won 75 of 93 seats voting today in Phase 3
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: ‘Vote in record numbers,’ says PM Modi in appeal to voters ahead of Phase 3 voting
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: With assets worth ₹1,361 cr Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo, Goa BJP leader, is richest candidate in Phase 3 ?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: With a declared wealth of ₹1,361 crore, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) South Goa candidate Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo is the richest in the Phase 3 elections. Dempo is followed by Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, who owns ₹424 crore. Scindia is contesting elections from Guna in Madhya Pradesh.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Dimple Yadav in fray in third phase today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: Watch: Preparation ahead of PM Modi casting his vote at this Ahmedabad school
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: PM Modi to cast his vote in a school in Ahmedabad
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Gujarat's Ahmedabad in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 7. As many as 93 seats across 11 states and Union Territories are polling in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 today. All 25 seats of Gujarat are also voting today.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: Half of 543 Lok Sabha seats to be decided after Phase 3 polling
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: Voting begins at 7 am
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: Stage set for polling for 93 seats in 11 states today
