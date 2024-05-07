Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live: PM Modi casts his vote in Ahmedabad

LIVE UPDATES

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live Updates: PM Modi casts his vote in Ahmedabad

7 min read . Updated: 07 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 Voting Live Updates: Among the key candidates who fate will be sealed today include, Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha (MP), Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna (MP) and Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri (UP).