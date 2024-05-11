The fate of 1,717 candidates including some prominent ministers and MPs will be sealed on Monday, May 13, when people from 96 constituencies in 10 states will cast their vote in the Phase-4 of Lok Sabha election.

The voting will take place in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

Voting will take place in all 17 seats in Telangana and 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh.

1) Aurangabad (Maharashtra): The constituency is all set to witness a triangular fight between incumbent AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Chandrakant Khaire and Shiv Sena (Shinde)'s Sandipan Bhumre. The constituency had been bastion of undivided Shiv Sena till 2014. In 2019 election, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM's candidate Imtiaz Jaleel defeated Chandrakant Khaire. The Sena leader had won the seat four times in a row – in 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014.

2) Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting against the BJP candidate and MP Subrat Pathak. In 2019 election, Pathak had defeated SP candidate Dimple Yadav. From 2000 to 2012, Akhilesh Yadav served as Lok Sabha MP. However, he resigned from the parliamentary seat in 2012 after he became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. "I will work for the development of the city... Brotherhood and love will now spread from here," Akhilesh said after filing nomination.

3) Hyderabad (Telangana): Hyderabad Lok Sabha seats which saw huge war of words, allegations and counter allegations, will witness a fierce battle between incumbent MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP candidate Madhavi Latha. Owaisi has represented the seat for four-time since 2004.

4) Pune (Maharashtra): Pune constituency is also set to witness a triangular fight with BJP candidate and former city Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, Congress’ candidate Ravindra Dhangekar and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Vasant More in the fray. In 2023 Kasba Peth assembly bypoll, Ravindra Dhangekar had defeated BJP candidate Hemant Rasne. On March 12, More who was with Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, quit the party due to internal differences and later joined VBA. In 2019, the VBA candidate had lost the poll, but polled 64,000 votes.

5) Baharampur (West Bengal): The Lok Sabha seat is going to witness a triangular fight between West Bengal Congress chief and sitting MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Team India cricketer and TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan and BJP candidate Nirmal Saha. Chowdhury has won the Baharampur Lok Sabha seat since 1999. In 2019, he defeated TMC's Apurba Sarkar.

6) Krishnanagar (West Bengal): Trinamool Congress candidate Mahua Moitra is pitted against BJP’s Amrita Roy, the Rajmata of the Krishnanagar Royal family. TMC has re-nominated Mahua Moitra from the seat. In 2023, the TMC leader was embroiled in an alleged cash-for-query scam, following that, she was expelled from the lower house.

7) Khunti (Jharkhand): The Lok Sabha seat will witness a fight between former Jharkhand CM and Union Minister Arjun Munda and Congress candidate Kalicharan Munda. In 2019, Kalicharan Munda lost the seat by a narrow margin of 1,445 votes.

8) Karimnagar (Telangana): BJP National General Secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar is seeking reelection from from Karimnagar seat against Congress candidate V Rajendra Rao and BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar.

9) Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Congress chief and state Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy’s sister, YS Sharmila is contesting from the seat presently represented her cousin Avinash Reddy. The YSRCP has renominated Avinash Reddy from the seat. Earlier this year, Sharmila joined Congress after merging her party, the YSR Telangana Party, into Congress.

10) Raver: The seat will witness a contest between Raksha Khadse of BJP and Shriram Patil of NCP(SP). Raksha, the daughter-in-law of Eknath Khadse had won the election in 2014 as well as 2019.

11) Begusarai (Bihar): Firebrand BJP leader Union Minister Giriraj Singh is contesting against former MLA and CPI candidate Awadhesh Kumar Rai.

Phase-4 Lok Sabha constituencies

Maharashtra: Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi and Beed.

Madhya Pradesh: Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsour, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone Khandwa

Odisha: Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput

Jharkhand: Khunti, Lohardaga, palamu and Singhbhum

Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar

Andhra Pradesh: Araku, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Narsapuram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Narasaraopet, Bapatla, Ongole, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur, Kadapa, Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Chittoor

Uttar Pradesh: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, Bahraich

Telangana: Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Malkajgiri, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Adilabad, Bhongir, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Secundrabad, Warangal and Zahirabad

West Bengal: Asansol, Baharampur, Bardhaman, Durgapur, Purba, Birbhum, Bolpur, Krishnanagar and Ranaghat

Bihar: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger

