Lok Sabha election: Akhilesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan and Mahua Moitra among key candidates in phase 4; details inside
The voting for phase-4 of Lok Sabha election will take place on May 13. Akhilesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Mahua Moitra, Pankaja Munde and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are among the candidates contesting in phase 4.
The fate of 1,717 candidates including some prominent ministers and MPs will be sealed on Monday, May 13, when people from 96 constituencies in 10 states will cast their vote in the Phase-4 of Lok Sabha election.