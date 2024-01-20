Lok Sabha Election 2024: What's happening at BJP, NDA seat-sharing talks?
As political parties have upped their ante in run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, here's look at how the NDA seat-sharing talks are going on in different states.
Not just the Opposition's INDIA bloc, but the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are holding meetings to finalise the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024. Several reports, with details of the ongoing negotiations within the NDA alliance, emerged in the past few months. Here's what they say: