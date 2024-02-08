The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam on Thursday. AAP leader Sandeep Pathak announced that Manoj Dhanowar will contest from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, Bhaben Chaudhary will fight for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat and Rishi Raj Kaundinya will be in the fray from the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AAP is part of the INDIA bloc, which is a coalition of 27 opposition parties. While announcing the candidates, Sandeep Pathak said, “Talks with the INDIA alliance have been going on for months. We are getting tired of merely talking now. We have to contest the elections and win them too. We don't have time."

He, however, added that the AAP stands "with the INDIA alliance and hope that the alliance allots these three seats announced today to the AAP". Pathak rued that there is less time remaining for the polls and stressed that with time running out, it will become difficult to contest polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, “We don't have to fight to contest elections, but we have to fight to win elections...When winning elections is important, strategy and timing are very important. There is very little time left. We are with INDIA Alliance with full sincerity, but the first priority is to win the elections."

"When no conclusion is achieved through talks, then steps have to be taken towards the collective goal, which is to win the elections. These seats are final from AAP's side, it is expected that INDIA Alliance will accept it," the AAP leader added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Congress secretary Dr Vineet Punia asserted that there was good coordination and understanding among the members of opposition INDIA bloc.

When asked about the allegation of discord among the INDIA allies, the Congress functionary said on Thursday, "This is BJP's narrative, which it is creating deliberately." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The constituents of the INDIA bloc have good coordination and understanding among themselves. There is no problem among them. When discussions happen, it is natural that partners would ask for more opportunities and there is nothing wrong in it. It does not mean that the allies are against each other," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

