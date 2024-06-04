Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: INDIA bloc to meet tomorrow. What to expect?

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The INDIA bloc registered a staggering lead in several Lok Sabha seats across the nation, forming a strong opposition in the India government. Although BJP-led NDA came to power for a third term, the coalition government won maintaining lead with very narrow majority.

On Tuesday, the BJP-led NDA was ahead in over 290 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc was leading in 232 parliamentary seats.

Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress and INDIA bloc contested the elections in adverse circumstances and accused the BJP-led government of capturing constitutional institutions to create hurdles in the path of the opposition.

The INDIA bloc will meet on Wednesday and decide on whether they want to form government, by approaching parties like Telegu Desam Party (TDP)'s Chandrababu Naidu, and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the INDIA bloc will meet on Wednesday to discuss the future course of the Opposition coalition.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, whose party played a pivotal role in limiting the BJP to under 300 seats, on Tuesday said that she will do everything to see the ‘PM Modi does not remain in power’.

Shiv Sena (UT) leader INDIA Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that INDIA bloc will be meeting on Wednesday to decide on Prime Minister's face.

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of 25 opposition parties, has resonated more with the rural Indian population for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

INDIA bloc gained substantial support in the vast rural stretches of the country, securing significant leads in areas like Chhattisgarh's Korba, Uttar Pradesh's Aonla, Basti and Lalganj among other constituencies.

This performance underscores the coalition's appeal to the agrarian community and rural voters, who have favoured its candidates over those of the NDA.

However, there has been exceptions in states like Odisha, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh where the NDA nearly had a clean sweep in both rural as well as urban areas.

