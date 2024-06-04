Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: INDIA bloc to meet tomorrow. What to expect?
The INDIA bloc leads in Lok Sabha seats, poses strong opposition to BJP-led NDA government, winning with narrow majority. Live updates show NDA ahead in over 290 seats, while INDIA bloc leads in 232. Opposition plans to form government by approaching other parties.
