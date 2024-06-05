Politics
Mint Explainer: BJP's third term - coalition politics and India's foreign policy
Elizabeth Roche 8 min read 05 Jun 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Summary
- Amid coalition politics, Modi, Shah, and Jaishankar's leadership will be crucial in navigating international relations and maintaining regional stability.
The verdict for the Lok Sabha 2024 election shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is on course for a third term in office, albeit with a slimmer mandate.
