The Election Commission (EC) of India's updated polling figures for phase 3 Lok Sabha elections, released on Wednesday night, show the voter turnout was only marginally lower than 2019.

The revised estimated turnout, as of 10 pm on May 8, is 65.68 per cent. This is a dip of 1.65 percentage points in the voter turnout compared to the third phase of voting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This number will be updated further, the poll panel said.

The third phase of the election was held at 93 seats across 11 states and a Union Territory on May 7. In 2019, these constituencies had recorded a turnout of 67.33 per cent.

View Full Image Updated Voter turnout of Phase 3

After the voting was over in phase 3 on Tuesday, the poll panel had said the voter turnout was 63 per cent. The numbers were, however, updated and the poll panel said that the phase 3 voter turnout was 64.4 per cent as on 11.40 pm on May 7.

The first two phases saw voter turnout dipping by 4 and 3 percentage points, respectively, compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. The first two phases were held on April 19 and April 26.

Also Read: Election 2024 : ‘Raise voice over voting data discrepancies,’ Kharge tells INDIA bloc parties on phase 3 polling day

Compared to Tuesday’s numbers, the voting percentage has increased in five of the 11 states and Union Territories in Phase 3, as per the voter turnout mobile application. The states are Assam, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

The opposition has questioned the delay in releasing final voter turnout figures. Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are likely to meet the Election Commission on May 10 over their demand to promptly release the absolute voter turnout figures in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls after each phase, a report in news agency PTI said. The meeting was earlier scheduled for Thursday.

Also Read: ‘Meaningless & worrying’: Why Opposition has questioned final EC turnout numbers of first 2 polling phases

As many as 102 seats went to the polls in the first phase of elections with a final turnout of 66.14 per cent, a decrease of just under 4 percentage points from 70 per cent in 2019. In the second phase, 88 seats were polled on April 26, registering a dip of about 3 percentage points in the voter turnout from 69.64 per cent in 2019. The comparison excludes five seats of Assam that were redrawn due to delimitation last year.

The remaining four phases of Lok Sabha Elections are scheduled on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!