Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 65.68% updated voter turnout in phase 3 polling, inches closer to 2019 figures
The new estimated voter turnout for Phase 3, as of 10 pm on May 8, is 65.68 per cent, the Election Commission said. This is a dip of just 1.65 percentage points in voter turnout compared to the third phase of voting in the 2019 elections. This number will be updated further, the poll panel said.
The Election Commission (EC) of India's updated polling figures for phase 3 Lok Sabha elections, released on Wednesday night, show the voter turnout was only marginally lower than 2019.