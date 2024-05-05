Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP's Haryana co-in-charge Dinesh Pratap Singh, others join BJP ahead of third phase
Ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Haryana co-in-charge Dinesh Pratap Singh, party leader Mukesh Sinha, Praveen Rana and several other AAP leaders joined BJP in the presence of Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva and BJP candidate from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari.