Ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Haryana co-in-charge Dinesh Pratap Singh, party leader Mukesh Sinha, Praveen Rana and several other AAP leaders joined BJP in the presence of Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva and BJP candidate from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “Today Dinesh Pratap Singh has joined BJP, he is a member of their (AAP) National Council, and has been the observer of two states. Such a big leader is leaving the party because there is a difference between the words and actions of the Aam Aadmi Party. He himself has said that no one wants to stand with the enemies of the country."

Earlier on Saturday, former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the BJP along with former MLAs Raj Kumar Chauhan, Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

They joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, party general secretary Vinod Tawde and its Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni.

According to details, all the Congress leaders were not happy with party's choice of candidates, including Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj, for the Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It will be the second innings of Lovely in the saffron party BJP after he left it to rejoin the Congress in 2018.

The seven parliamentary seats in the national capital will go to polls in sixth phase on 25 May. The voting for the seven phase Lok Sabha elections began on April 19 and the last phase will take place on 1 June. Votes will be counted on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!