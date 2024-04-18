The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Thursday released the list of four candidates contesting in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Odisha.

“The Central Election Committee of the party has selected the following members as Congress candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha." Of the 21 constituencies in Odisha, eight are reserved seats. In 2019, the ruling BJD won 12 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP won 8, and the Congress 1.

Here is the list:

Debendra Kumar Sahoo is contesting from Mahanga constituency.

Satyabadi Manoj Rath is contesting from Satyabadi constituency.

Prakash Chandra Jena is contesting from Bhubaneswar Central constituency.

Ashok Kumar Das is contesting from Bhubaneswar North constituency.



Phase 4 of the general elections will cover 96 Lok Sabha seats across 10 states including Odisha, on May 13 from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, the ECI's notification stated.



The states where polling will be held in the 4th phase include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir. Odisha will have three more phases of polling on May 20, May 25 and June 1.

States where elections will take place tomorrow, April 19, include Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Assam and Bihar.

Phase 1 voting is scheduled for April 19

Phase 2 voting is scheduled for April 26

Phase 3 voting is scheduled for May 7

Phase 4 voting is scheduled for May 13

Phase 5 voting is scheduled for May 20

Phase 6 voting is scheduled for May 25

Phase 7 voting is scheduled for June 1.

The counting of votes is on June 4.

