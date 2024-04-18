Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amethi Congress leader denies BJP joining rumors amid viral photo with Smriti Irani
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Vikas Agrahari refuted reports of joining BJP after a viral image with Smriti Irani. He emphasized his loyalty to Congress, stating it is in his blood, soul, and mind. Agrahari clarified he met BJP MPs over local issues but did not join the party.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader Vikas Agrahari has refuted reports of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after an image of him went viral. In the image Agrahari was seem posing with BJP MP Smriti Irani. Agrahari denied reports of him joining BJP and said he "never left" the Congress, adding that the “party is in his blood and soul."