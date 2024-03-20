Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP files complaint with EC over Rahul Gandhi's 'obnoxious, misogynistic’ Shakti remark
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking at Shivaji Park in Mumbai after the conclusion of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ had said, 'Our fight against Modi is not on a personal level. Modi is a 'mask' who works for a 'Shakti' (power). He is a shallow man who doesn’t have a 56-inch chest.'
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (EC) over Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi's ‘Shakti’ remark. The BJP said that Rahul Gandhi's comments had a ‘misogynistic’ tone, and that the ‘obnoxious’ statement had “hurt the sentiments of Hindus".