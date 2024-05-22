Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP's 400 paar seat target is complete fantasy,' Shashi Tharoor explains why
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP-led NDA aims to win 400 seats in the elections, facing opposition from the Congress-led INDIA bloc. However, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor expresses confidence in the grand old party and opposition's performance in 2024 elections will be better than 2019.
The five phases of the Lok Sabha elections to 428 of the 543 seats are over. Voting for the remaining two phases will be held on May 25 and June 1. The votes for all seven phases will be counted on June 4.