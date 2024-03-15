As the country is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, opinion polls have predicted a sweep for the ruling BJP-led NDA government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Network18's "Mega Opinion Poll " revealed that the NDA government is likely to nearly uproot the opposition with wins in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Assam. According to the poll, the BJP is set to win all 10 seats in Haryana, 7 seats in Delhi and 4 in Himachal Pradesh.

The poll has also predicted 411 seats for the BJP in the 543-member Lok Sabha. The poll predicted that INDIA alliance parties will win just 105 seats in the lower house, with Congress securing 49, making its second-worst performance after 44 seats in 2014. However, the poll predicted that certain states will give tough competition to BJP to achieve PM Modi's "400 paar" target.

Tamil Nadu According to the opinion poll, the BJP is expected to win only 5 seats as compared to the projected 30 out of 39 seats for the DMK-Congress alliance in the state. The opinion survey has projected that DMK-Congress is expected to receive 51 per cent of the vote. However, though the win is clear for the DMK-Congress, however, it is still less than the 2019 results. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the alliance won 38 seats and AIADMK won just one seat.

Kerala In the southern state of Kerala, of the 20 seats, the Congress-led UDF is projected to win 14 seats while the incumbent LDF is predicted to win just 4 seats, according to the opinion poll. There are no numbers for the BJP in Kerala which could mean that the party will not win any seat in the state, the poll revealed.

According to the predictions, LDF would get 32 per cent of the vote, while the INDIA alliance would win with a maximum share of 47 per cent votes. Notably, in February, a senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar had said that his party would end Kerala's "bipolar politics" in the upcoming polls by winning at least five seats.

Punjab As per the opinion poll predictions, out of the 13 seats in Punjab, Congress is expected to win seven seats while BJP-led NDA might win 3 seats in the state. The opinion poll also predicted that the ruling AAP government might secure just one seat. The predictions also stated that SAD might win 2 seats.

The predictions noted that the seats of BJP might increase if SAD announces an alliance with the party. Although there have been speculations that SAD would rejoin the NDA, however, the party has not yet declared an alliance yet. In the 2019 general elections, Congress had won 8 seats while the SAD-BJP alliance had bagged just 4 seats.

Telangana The opinion poll has predicted the BJP will win 8 out of the 17 seats in Telangana while Congress will win 6 seats. The difference of 2 seats could be a tough competition for the BJP from Congress as it is a ruling government in Telangana.

