The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on April 12 released its candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This is the fourth list of candidates the party has released so far. The party has named the former state President of the party Bhim Rajbhar from Azamgarh. The Mayawati-led party has also fielded former BSP MP Balkrishna Chauhan from the Ghosi seat.

Here are the details from the fourth list:

Shyam Kishore Awasthi - Dhauraha seat

Mohd Irfan - Etah

Sachidanad Pandey - Faizabad

Dayashankar Mishra - Basti seat

Javed Simnani - Gorakhpur

Satyendra Kumar Maurya -Chandauli

Dhaneshwar Gautam - Robertsganj

Earlier on April 3, the party had released the names of 12 candidates wherein it had fielded Nand Kishore Pundir from Ghaziabad and Sarwar Malik from Lucknow.

Election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha will take place on June 4. The BJP has repeatedly voiced confidence that it will secure all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya recently slammed opposition parties, saying that there is no vacancy for Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati or any opposition leader till 2047 in the country's politics.

BSP chief Mayawati on poll manifesto

On Thursday, BSP chief Mayawati said that the party does not release election manifestos, as it believes in action and not just in making statements. While speaking at a public rally in Maharashtra's Nagpur, she said, “Our party believes in demonstrating actions rather than just making statements. That's why we never issue election manifestos. The strongest evidence of this approach lies in our track record in Uttar Pradesh, where we formed the government four times without releasing any election manifesto. We worked for the welfare of the extremely poor, marginalised, and Dalit communities in Uttar Pradesh without relying on mere promises."

