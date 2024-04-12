Lok Sabha elections 2024: BSP releases its fourth candidate list. Check full list her
Bahujan Samaj Party releases fourth list of candidates for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Uttar Pradesh, including Bhim Rajbhar and Balkrishna Chauhan.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on April 12 released its candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This is the fourth list of candidates the party has released so far. The party has named the former state President of the party Bhim Rajbhar from Azamgarh. The Mayawati-led party has also fielded former BSP MP Balkrishna Chauhan from the Ghosi seat.