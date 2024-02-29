Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 7 states where Congress is marred by infighting
The fissures within the Congress are visible not just in its Himachal Pradesh unit, but also in many other states, including West Bengal, Assam and Bihar
The Congress infighting is no longer a secret in several states as the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 nears. The fissures within the Congress are visible not just in its Himachal Pradesh unit, but also in many other states including, West Bengal, Assam and Punjab.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message