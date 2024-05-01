Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar meets jailed Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita in Delhi: ‘We are not fighting…’
The meeting between Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar and Sunita Kejriwal comes on a day when Congress' two leaders and observers for two Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh have resigned from the party, even as series of high-profile resignations hit the grand old party.
Congress candidate from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Kanhaiya Kumar met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal. After the meeting, Kumar remarked it was a "courtesy meeting". Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are allies in the opposition INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.