Congress candidate from North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Kanhaiya Kumar met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal. After the meeting, Kumar remarked it was a "courtesy meeting". Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are allies in the opposition INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

"Under the kind of dictatorship going on in the country, anyone can be put in jail. I met her (Sunita Kejriwal) and said that we are together in this fight against dictatorship. We are not fighting elections on four seats but on 543 seats," Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar said to reporters after meeting Sunita Kejriwal.

"Even in Delhi, we, as the INDIA alliance, are contesting elections on seven seats. We are fighting for the people of Delhi, not for a party or a candidate," Kumar added.

The meeting between Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar and Sunita Kejriwal comes on a day when Congress' two leaders and observers for two Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh, have resigned from the party, even as a series of high-profile resignations hit the grand old party.

Both Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh in separate letters to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge blamed the Congress AAP alliance for their resignation. Neeraj Basoya is a former MLA and party observer for the West Delhi Parliamentary Seat.

Further, Naseeb Singh, former MLA and party observer for North West Delhi, expressed his anguish over Davinder Yadav's appointment as the Delhi Congress chief.

Sunita Kejriwal along with jailed husband Arvind Kejriwal has been named as AAP" s star campaigners for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and AAP minister Atishi met the jailed leader in Tihar. After the meeting, Atishi said that CM Kejriwal has directed that the city's residents do not face a water crisis during the heatwave.

Voting in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled for May 25, during the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections. The counting for all seven phases is scheduled for June 4.

