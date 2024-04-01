Lok Sabha 2024: Congress to release manifesto on April 5, hold mega rallies in Jaipur, Hyderabad on April 6
Congress leader KC Venugopal informed that the party will hold two mega rallies on April 6 - in Jaipur and Hyderabad.
Congress leader KC Venugopal announced on Monday that the party will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 5. The event will take place at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message