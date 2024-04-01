Congress leader KC Venugopal informed that the party will hold two mega rallies on April 6 - in Jaipur and Hyderabad.

Congress leader KC Venugopal announced on Monday that the party will release its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 5. The event will take place at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He further informed that subsequently, the Congress will hold two mega rallies on April 6 — in Jaipur and Hyderabad.

"In Jaipur, INC President Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi will be launching the manifesto addressing the Mega Rallies," the Congress General Secretary said.

He said Rahul Gandhi will also address the manifesto launch mega rally in Hyderabad.

"Our focus has always been on giving the country a welfare-oriented, pro-development vision and that will be presented to the people for this election as well," Venugopal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lok Sabha Election schedule Voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will begin on April 19. The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases. The results will be announced on June 4.

The first phase of voting for 102 parliamentary constituencies will be held on April 19, covering 21 states and union territories. The second phase for 89 constituencies will be held on April 26 and the third phase for 94 constituencies on May 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fourth phase of voting for 96 seats will be held on May 13, covering 10 states and union territories and the fifth phase for 49 seats on May 20, covering eight states and union territories.

The process for filing nomination papers for the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 scheduled on April 19 had begun on March 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

