BJP MP Maneka Gandhi who was recently given a Sultanpur ticket in Uttar Pradesh expressed her happiness to be part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Her statement came days after her son, Varun Gandhi was denied ticket from his constituency Pilibhit. Maneka Gandhi is currently on her 10-day visit to Sultanpur.

"I am very happy that I am in the BJP. I thank Amit Shah, PM Modi and Nadda Ji for giving me the ticket. The ticket was announced very late, so there was a dilemma as to where I should fight. From Pilibhit or Sultanpur. I am grateful for the decision the party has taken now," she said as quoted by news agency ANI. She further added, "I am very happy that I came back to Sultanpur because this place has a history where no MP came back into power again in Sultanpur."

When she was asked what her son Varun Gandhi would do now as he was denied ticket, she said, "Ask him what he wants to do. We will consider this after the elections. There is time."

Earlier on 28 March, Gandhi issued a heartfelt note to the people of Pilibhit and said, “Today, as I am writing this letter, countless memories have made me emotional. I remember that 3 year old little boy who came to Pilibhit for the first time in 1983 holding his mother's finger, how did he know that one day this land would become his workplace and the people here would become his family."

“Even though my tenure as an MP is coming to an end, my relationship with Pilibhit cannot end till my last breath. If not as an MP, then as a son, I am committed to serve you throughout my life, and my doors will always remain open for you as before. I came into politics to raise the voice of the common man and today I seek your blessings to always continue doing this work, no matter what the cost. The relationship between me and Pilibhit is one of love and trust, which is far above any political merit. I was, am and will be yours," he added. Varun had won from Pilibhit seat twice.

Coming back to Maneka Gandhi's Sultanpur visit, the MP will be visiting 101 villages of the entire Lok Sabha constituency. She was given a warm welcome by the party leaders and workers at various places like Katka Guptarganj, Tatianagar, Tedhui, Golaghat, Shahganj Square, Dariyapur Tiraha and Payagipur Square. She also paid respect to the statues of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

(With inputs from ANI)

