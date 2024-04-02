Lok Sabha elections 2024: Days after son Varun Gandhi denied Pilibhit ticket, Maneka Gandhi says ‘happy to be in BJP’
Days after BJP MP Varun Gandhi was denied a ticket from his constituency, his mother and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi, on her 10-day visit to Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, broke silence and expressed happiness to be a part of the party.
