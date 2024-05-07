Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Did not know I….’ says Shekhar Suman as he joins BJP with ex-Congress leader Radhika Khera
Actor Shekhar Suman and former Congress leader Radhika Khera joined the saffron camp at the BJP's Delhi headquarters on Tuesday in the presence of party national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national media department in-charge Anil Baluni. Find out why they decided to join BJP.
Actor Shekhar Suman and former Congress leader Radhika Khera marked their entry into Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's Delhi headquarters on Tuesday, May 7, in the presence of BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national media department in-charge Anil Baluni.