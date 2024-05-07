Actor Shekhar Suman and former Congress leader Radhika Khera joined the saffron camp at the BJP's Delhi headquarters on Tuesday in the presence of party national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national media department in-charge Anil Baluni. Find out why they decided to join BJP.

Actor Shekhar Suman and former Congress leader Radhika Khera marked their entry into Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's Delhi headquarters on Tuesday, May 7, in the presence of BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national media department in-charge Anil Baluni. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shekhar Suman was spotted being welcomed and greeted by BJP's General Secretary, Vinod Tawde for his decision to join the party in a video shared on social media platform X of news agency ANI.

Wabout his decision to join the BJP: “Till yesterday,hat Shekhar Suman said after joining BJP Shekhar Suman said on his decision to join the BJP: “Till yesterday I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen knowingly or unknowingly."

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Gautam Adani flaunts indelible on finger after casting vote with family | Watch Video He added, "I have come here with a very positive thinking, and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here."

Shekhar Suman resigned from Congress in 2012, and this will be the second time he has dabbled in politics. In the 2009 general elections, the actor was in the fray against former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha in the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. On his decision to join the BJP, he said: “I have come here with a very positive thinking and I would like to thank God that he ordered me to come here." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Radhika Khera joined the BJP two days after she submitted her resignation from the Congress.

On Sunday, Radhika Khera, who held the post of national coordinator of the Congress's media department, resigned from the party's primary membership after having an altercation with another leader at the party's Chhattisgarh office.

Also read: Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Phase 3 voting today: How can BJP+ achieve 400-seat target? Top pollster Pradeep Gupta explains On Monday, while explaining the decision to resign from the party's primary membership, Radhika Khera alleged that the Congress began to "hate her." Attributing the hate campaign against her to her visit to the Ayodhya Ram Temple, she accused the Congress party of reprimanding her for sharing videos or photos of the grand temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Radhika Khera also levelled charges against Congress leaders, alleging them of misconduct and harassment. "During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the Chhattisgarh media chairman, Sushil Anand Shukla, offered me alcohol. There was another person with him, Dhananjay Thakur. Two other women who worked in the media department were with me," PTI quoted her as saying.

She further claimed that no action was taken even after she informed the state in-charge, Sachin Pilot, Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and other leaders about the incident.

Khera's resignation letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge stated, “It is an established truth since the ancient times that those who support religion face opposition." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!