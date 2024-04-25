Lok Sabha elections 2024: Did Rahul Gandhi send goons to Smriti Irani's Amethi rally? Here's what the BJP candidate said
Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Rahul Gandhi of sending a 'goonda' to disrupt her election campaign rally.
Union Minister Smriti Irani has alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sent a "goonda" to disrupt her political rally in Amethi. While addressing the public rally in Amethi on April 24, Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi and said, “I came to fight in Amethi when your mother's government ruled at the centre. I didn't get frightened then, what will they scare me now? "