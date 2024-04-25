Union Minister Smriti Irani has alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sent a "goonda" to disrupt her political rally in Amethi. While addressing the public rally in Amethi on April 24, Irani slammed Rahul Gandhi and said, “I came to fight in Amethi when your mother's government ruled at the centre. I didn't get frightened then, what will they scare me now? "

She called him out and said, “He should hear me out, his goons entered my campaign today", further adding, she vowed, “I'm taking a pledge that, in the coming five years, no Congress goons will not be allowed to live in Amethi constituency."

Replying to her allegations, Congress stated that Irani is questioning the Yogi Adityanath government in the state which has claimed that there is no' goonda raj in the state,' TimesNow has reported.

Irani defeated former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress has not yet declared its candidate from Amethi. Voting in Amethi will be held in the fifth phase on May 20.

So far, the Congress party has not announced a candidate for the Amethi constituency. However, there have been speculations that Robert Vadra might contest from there. Earlier, Vadra hinted that he might contest against Smriti Irani, stating that the people of Amethi want him to contest from there. Taking a swipe on this, Irani had said, “There was a time when people travelling in buses would leave their handkerchief to mark their seat so that no one sits on it. Rahul Gandhi will also come to mark his seat with a handkerchief because his brother-in-law is eyeing this seat," as quoted by NDTV.

Apart from Amethi, the Congress is also left to announce a candidate for Rae Bareli seat which fell vacant after its MP Sonia Gandhi decided to opt out of contesting Lok Sabha polls. The former Congress president took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan on April 4.

