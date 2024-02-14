Lok Sabha elections 2024: Does farmers' protest lack potential to rattle Centre this time?
The farmers have returned to the Delhi borders, reminiscent of the 2020-21 protests, but this time the government seems unaffected and blames the farmers for refusing talks.
If you happen to be at the Delhi borders lately, the scene unfolds as a striking déjà vu experience. The farmers are back and so are the barbed wires, cement slabs, barricades and a sea of police force, echoing a haunting resemblance to the 2020-21 protests at the Delhi borders.