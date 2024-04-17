Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav expressed confidence in defeating the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. They criticized PM Modi, questioned electoral bonds, and highlighted ‘core issues’ like unemployment.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav have expressed confidence in defeating the BJP-led NDA alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

The two leaders addressed a joint press conference in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, two days ahead of the commencement of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The elections will be held in seven phases beginning on April 19.

Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'champion of corruption' and said the BJP will be reduced to 150 seats in the forthcoming elections.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rahul says PM Modi is champion of corruption, to follow Cong decision on Amethi contest Here are some key takeaways from the press conference:

Both leaders characterised PM Modi's interview to newswire ANI “scripted" and a “flop show". Hindustan Times reported that while launching a scathing attack, Rahul Gandhi said, “A few days ago, the Prime Minister gave a very long interview to ANI. It was scripted, but it was a flop show. The Prime Minister tried to explain electoral bonds in it. The Prime Minister says that the system of electoral bonds was brought for transparency, to clean politics." Also read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Rahul Gandhi contest from Amethi too and Priyanka pick Rae Bareli? Congress leader says… The Congress leader further questioned the secrecy surrounding the names and dates of those who contributed money to the BJP. He raised objections to the legitimacy of the electoral bonds scheme, which was scrapped by the Supreme Court. He added, “This is the biggest extortion scheme in the world… the Prime Minister is the champion of corruption."

Criticising the BJP manifesto, Rahul Gandhi said, “Either they have talked about hosting Olympic Games many years later in 2036 or sending two persons on moon."

Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of destroying the Constitution, saying, “This is an ideological fight; BJP wants to destroy Constitution, while the INDIA bloc is protecting it." Also read: Indian envoy in Ireland defends PM Modi, sparks controversy with biased remarks The former Congress president said that the core issues in this election are unemployment, inflation and unequal participation of classes. He alleged that the BJP and PM Modi are distracting the people from these important issues. Also read: Top Events on April 17: PM Modi's LS campaign in northeast, Rahul-Akhilesh conference, Ram Navami, Q4 results, and more Reacting to PM Modi's earlier remarks, Rahul Gandhi said, “No one is saying poverty will be ended in one go, but we can make strong efforts for it."

The Congress leader further declared that he will abide by the party decision to contest Lok Sabha polls from Amethi.

The Gandhi scion also predicted that the BJP would be limited to 150 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, citing a strong undercurrent in favour of the INDIA bloc across the country.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav referred to the BJP as a ‘godown of corruption’, saying, “Electoral bond ne inka band baja diya... BJP sabhi bhrashtachiroya ka godaam ban gayi (BJP has become the godown for corrupt people)... They are not only taking corrupts (in their party) but also keeping the money earned by the corrupts. We have to ensure not a single vote is divided in LS polls."

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said that the INDIA bloc will wipe out BJP from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur. “I want to extend my best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Ram Navami. I am happy that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Samajwadi Party are doing a press conference together... Today, we are in Ghaziabad and this time INDIA alliance will wipe out BJP from Ghaziabad to Ghazipur. Today, farmers are upset as all the promises of BJP turned out to be fake."

Later in the day, Rahul Gandhi will address two public meetings in Karnataka, one in Mandya and the other in Kolar. The senior Congress leader will hold a poll rally at around 2:10 pm in Mandya, followed by a public meeting in Kolar at around 4 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

