 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full list of 46 seats to be contested by AAP and Congress — Which seat goes to which party? | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 23 2024 15:58:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.50 -0.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.40 -0.86%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,420.90 0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 337.70 -0.54%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 411.60 -0.65%
Business News/ Politics / Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full list of 46 seats to be contested by AAP and Congress — Which seat goes to which party?
BackBack

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full list of 46 seats to be contested by AAP and Congress — Which seat goes to which party?

 Akriti Anand

The AAP and the Congress announced alliance in five states/Union Territory — Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Goa. All these regions, in total, have 46 Lok Sabha seats. Check out list of seats on which the two parties will contest.

AAP-Congress alliance in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Congress leader Mukul Wasnik announced that the AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi (X)Premium
AAP-Congress alliance in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Congress leader Mukul Wasnik announced that the AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi (X)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress will contest the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in alliance in five states/Union Territory — Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Goa. The two parties announced their seat-sharing deal in these regions on Saturday. Which seats will be contested by the AAP and which are to be fought by the Congress? Check the full list below:

Delhi Lok Sabha: 7 seats in total (1 for SC)

Of the seven seats, the AAP will contest four seats and the Congress will contest the remaining three seats.

Seats for AAP: New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi

Seats for Congress: Chandni Chowk, North-East and North-West

ALSO READ: AAP, Congress ‘mutually agreed’ to go solo in Punjab says Arvind Kejriwal, rules out any ‘hostility’

Gujarat Lok Sabha: 26 seats in total (2 SC reserved, 4 ST reserved)

The Congress will contest on 24 seats, while the AAP will contest in two.

Seats for AAP: Bharuch and Bhavnagar

Seats for Congress: Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Amreli, Anand, Banaskantha, Bardoli, Chhota Udaipur, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kachchh, Mahesana, Navsari, Panchmahal, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Sabarkantha, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara, Valsad

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha 2024 a ‘battle of ideologies’: Congress could be a game-changer if...

Haryana Lok Sabha: 10 seats in total (2 SC reserved)

The Congress will contest nine seats and the AAP will fight for a seat in Haryana

Seats for AAP: Kurukshetra

Seats for Congress: Ambala, Bhiwani-Mahend, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat

Chandigarh: 1 seat

The Congress to contest the lone seat in Chandigarh union territory.

Goa Lok Sabha: 2 seats

The Congress will contest both the seats. These are North Goa and South Goa.

The polling dates for the Lok Sabha Elections are yet to be announced and are expected to be released in March this year. The AAP and the Congress are part of the INDIA bloc, which is a coalition of over 25 opposition parties. The INDIA bloc was formed in a bid to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 24 Feb 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App