The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress will contest the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in alliance in five states/Union Territory — Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Goa. The two parties announced their seat-sharing deal in these regions on Saturday. Which seats will be contested by the AAP and which are to be fought by the Congress? Check the full list below: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Lok Sabha: 7 seats in total (1 for SC) Of the seven seats, the AAP will contest four seats and the Congress will contest the remaining three seats.

Seats for AAP: New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi

Seats for Congress: Chandni Chowk, North-East and North-West

Gujarat Lok Sabha: 26 seats in total (2 SC reserved, 4 ST reserved) The Congress will contest on 24 seats, while the AAP will contest in two.

Seats for AAP: Bharuch and Bhavnagar

Seats for Congress: Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Amreli, Anand, Banaskantha, Bardoli, Chhota Udaipur, Dahod, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kachchh, Mahesana, Navsari, Panchmahal, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Sabarkantha, Surat, Surendranagar, Vadodara, Valsad

Haryana Lok Sabha: 10 seats in total (2 SC reserved) The Congress will contest nine seats and the AAP will fight for a seat in Haryana

Seats for AAP: Kurukshetra

Seats for Congress: Ambala, Bhiwani-Mahend, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat

Chandigarh: 1 seat The Congress to contest the lone seat in Chandigarh union territory.

Goa Lok Sabha: 2 seats The Congress will contest both the seats. These are North Goa and South Goa.

The polling dates for the Lok Sabha Elections are yet to be announced and are expected to be released in March this year. The AAP and the Congress are part of the INDIA bloc, which is a coalition of over 25 opposition parties. The INDIA bloc was formed in a bid to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

